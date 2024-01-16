Myanmar invites tourists to Shan State for enchanting cherry blossom festival
Myanmar Hotels and Tourism Ministry is inviting travellers to enjoy the third edition of the Kengtung Cherry Blossom Festival and Ethnic Food Exhibition hosted in Shan State’s Kengtung province.
The festival, organised by the ministry, promises a captivating experience with cherry blossoms and an opportunity to savour the ethnic delicacies of the 13 hill tribes residing in Kengtung. To facilitate the visit, the ministry will issue entrance permits for Thais and other foreign tourists to cross the border from Thailand.
The ministry added that Kengtung has 17 hotels and Tachileik, which can be accessed from Thailand’s northern town of Mae Sai, has 65 hotels that can accommodate some 20,000 tourists per night.
Kengtung is located in the easternmost part of southern Shan State, a fair distance from the clashes between ethnic armed groups and the Myanmar military in the north.
