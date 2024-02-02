Thailand gains over THB100m from livestream targeting Chinese tourists

Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said that more than 20 million people viewed the live streaming, titled “Super World Tour BOSS LIVE” and conducted by Trip.com Group, a multinational travel service conglomerate headquartered in Shanghai.

“It was successful. Sales surpassed 100 million baht in a day, with more than 20 million people viewing the livestream session offering Thai tourism deals to Chinese tourists,” the minister said in her Facebook post on Thursday.

Trip.com hosted the Thailand edition of its “Super World Tour” livestream series to promote travel among Chinese from the mainland, in partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

The event, part of the “Thailand Trip: A Must for Chinese” campaign, was held at the Rosewood Bangkok Hotel on Wednesday evening.

The live streaming was hosted by Trip.com Group's vice president Sun Tianxu, who has hosted more than 100 livestream sessions over the past three years.