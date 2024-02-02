Thailand gains over THB100m from livestream targeting Chinese tourists
Over 100 million baht in sales of Thailand’s tourism products and services were transacted on a single day during a recent livestream session in Bangkok targeting Chinese tourists.
Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said that more than 20 million people viewed the live streaming, titled “Super World Tour BOSS LIVE” and conducted by Trip.com Group, a multinational travel service conglomerate headquartered in Shanghai.
“It was successful. Sales surpassed 100 million baht in a day, with more than 20 million people viewing the livestream session offering Thai tourism deals to Chinese tourists,” the minister said in her Facebook post on Thursday.
Trip.com hosted the Thailand edition of its “Super World Tour” livestream series to promote travel among Chinese from the mainland, in partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
The event, part of the “Thailand Trip: A Must for Chinese” campaign, was held at the Rosewood Bangkok Hotel on Wednesday evening.
The live streaming was hosted by Trip.com Group's vice president Sun Tianxu, who has hosted more than 100 livestream sessions over the past three years.
During the livestream, she offered Thailand’s travel deals, including discounts for air tickets, accommodation, and tour packages.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the next livestream session to promote Thai tourism products and services would be held in Phuket, another popular tourist destination, on February 28.
According to its executives, Trip.com considers Thailand as a major destination, with Bangkok being Southeast Asia’s most popular destination for Chinese tourists in 2023. Phuket and Chiang Mai also rank among the top 10 destinations.