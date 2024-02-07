A night at the museum: Phya Thai Palace puts on a show
The Phya Thai Palace Conservation Foundation, under the royal patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Bejaratana Rajasuda Sirisobhabannavadi, is inviting all history buffs, architecture aficionados, locals and visitors to set time aside to visit "101 Years of Phya Thai Palace The Glory of Siam” a Night Museum event that gets underway in Bangkok next Wednesday (February 14).
The showcase celebrates a historic milestone in Thai history, offering a rare opportunity to witness the beauty of Phya Thai Palace through a nighttime audio-visual spectacle.
The Night Museum comes to life through artworks projected onto the structures, creating a surreal experience of majestic thrones, rooms, the Roman Garden, and sculptures,
Aimed at elevating Thai cultural achievements to a global level, the event is a testament to the commitment to advancing the grandeur of Thai culture.
There are several distinct areas, including:
Free Area
Zone 1: Architecture lighting & projection mapping underpin dynamic motion graphics about the origin of Phya Thai Palace and the architectural design of the Phiman Chakri Throne Hall and Vaikuntha Thepyasathan Throne Hall.
Zone 2: The architecture lighting & interior lighting showcase an exhibition of lighting design that shows off the interior beauty of the Thewaratsapharom Throne Hall.
Ticket Area
Lighting inspirations highlight the inspiration derived from the literary works of His Majesty King Vajiravudh (Rama VI of the Chakri Dynasty) by creating captivating light installations across historical spaces.
Zone 3: Projection Mapping: Taking place in the Guest Reception Room, this zone explores the creative projection mapping inspired by the profound compositions of King Vajiravudh.
Zone 4: Projection mapping & lighting installation: Here visitors can immerse themselves in the realm of ancient palace artistry through dynamic moving artworks that seamlessly blend imagination with the wonders of light, colour, and sound.
Additionally, it showcases excerpts from the royal literary work "Matanapatha", a masterpiece of dramatic poetry, with captivating projection mapping on the rear facade of the palace every half-hour.
Zone 5: Lighting installation & mapping on the big giant tree with glass screens. This zone features a fusion of art and nature with thousands of lights adorning the grassy field and the big trees, utilising the Glass Screens technique to create a multidimensional spectacle.
Zone 6: This lighting installation offers an experiential journey to revel in the beauty of countless lotus blossoms illuminated by colour-infused lighting along the path leading to the "Thao Hirunphanasunt" statue.
The event will run from February 14 to March 16 nightly from 6 pm to 9.30 pm at Phya Thai Palace on Bangkok’s Ratchawithi Road. Tickets for the event are now available through Agoda, KKday, and Zipevent.
Getting there:
By personal vehicle:
Turn into Ratchawithi Road and drive straight for approximately 500 meters. On the right-hand side, you will see Phramongkutklao Hospital; make a right turn to park within the hospital premises.
Public Bus:
Public buses running to the venue include lines 8, 12, 14, 18, 28, 92, 97, 108, air-conditioned buses .92, 509, 522, 536 and 4.
BTS Skytrain:
Take the BTS Skytrain on the Sukhumvit Line to Victory Monument Station, and take Exit 3 (towards Ratchawithi Hospital side). Cross the pedestrian bridge to the opposite side and walk straight until you reach the Chai Building intersection. Continue walking until you arrive at Phramongkutklao Hospital.