Kazakhstani tourists can enter Thailand visa-free until August 31

The Cabinet resolved on Tuesday to extend the visa waiver by another six months for tourists from Kazakhstan, the prime minister said.

Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the visa waiver would be extended until August 31.

Thailand began allowing tourists from Kazakhstan to enter without a visa on September 25, 2023, and this waiver was to be in effect until February 29. The deal allowed the tourists to stay in the kingdom for 30 days.

Kazakhstani tourists can enter Thailand visa-free until August 31 Srettha said the Cabinet decided to extend visa waiver for this nationality because they were big spenders and helped revive the Thai tourism industry.

