It’s official: THAI has placed an order for 45 new Boeing 787 aircraft
Thai Airways International (THAI) placed an order for 45 Boeing 787 aircraft during the Singapore Airshow, it has been confirmed.
All the 45 planes are the 787-9 model.
The deal, finalised in December 2023, was reflected in Boeing's “Orders & Deliveries” page, although THAI was previously listed as an unidentified customer.
Chai Eamsiri, THAI's CEO, said that these 45 Boeing 787-9s would aid the airline and Thailand's carbon-neutral goals by 2050, citing the aircraft's reduced environmental impact.
The aircraft will be equipped with General Electric (GE) GEnx engines, a shift from the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines used in THAI's current fleet of 787s.
Boeing noted that the larger size of the 787-9 compared to the 787-8 would allow THAI to accommodate approximately 20% more passengers per flight and expand its range to reach new destinations.
THAI's current fleet includes eight 787s, 22 Boeing 777s, three Airbus A330-300s, and 17 Airbus A350-900s. Looking ahead, THAI is considering both Airbus and Boeing aircraft to renew its wide-bodied fleet, possibly ordering up to 90 aircraft to enhance its long-haul operations.
Russel Stokes, president and CEO of Commercial Engines and Services at GE Aerospace, welcomed THAI to the GEnx family, highlighting the engine's role in emissions reduction.
Despite challenges, 2023 saw a significant recovery for THAI, with revenue increases in each quarter year on year.
As part of its bankruptcy rehabilitation plan, THAI dissolved its short-haul subsidiary, THAI Smile, transferring all its aircraft to THAI. The airline incurred charges related to this transition, aiming to complete the transfer of all A320s by the first quarter of 2024.