It’s official: THAI has placed an order for 45 new Boeing 787 aircraft

All the 45 planes are the 787-9 model.

The deal, finalised in December 2023, was reflected in Boeing's “Orders & Deliveries” page, although THAI was previously listed as an unidentified customer.

Chai Eamsiri, THAI's CEO, said that these 45 Boeing 787-9s would aid the airline and Thailand's carbon-neutral goals by 2050, citing the aircraft's reduced environmental impact.

The aircraft will be equipped with General Electric (GE) GEnx engines, a shift from the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines used in THAI's current fleet of 787s.