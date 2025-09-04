Political despair grows as formation of new government progresses

If we try to classify the security issues that are overwhelming the country, it becomes apparent that these problems are like "fires burning" in the current situation, with the lives of people and the country itself at stake. Here are the major "fires" that are currently raging:

The Cambodian Fire – The ongoing conflict between Thailand and Cambodia seems increasingly difficult to manage. There is a growing risk of a prolonged conflict, or even a "protracted political war" between the two nations. Thailand has continually found itself in the "defensive" position since the issue escalated, especially following the release of a conversation between the two countries' leaders. The situation continues to be akin to a "Cambodian fire" burning us, with no clear way to extinguish it.



– The economy is the largest and most consuming fire in the lives of Thai people today. This fire burns through people's lives due to household debt, while the economic fire fueled by "Trump tariffs" also looms, ready to burn the Thai people in a different way. This fire is also a result of Thailand's persistent macroeconomic decline, and it is the main factor preventing the lives of people in Thailand from being brighter. This economic fire directly impacts "human security" as it fuels the problems of people's livelihoods, compounded by natural disasters like severe flooding in many provinces, where citizens are waiting for aid. The Fire of Faith – The most dangerous fire in the realm of political psychology is the "loss of trust" or "faith." This fire is ready to burn everything in its path. At the very least, the "anti-politician riots" currently taking place in Indonesia serve as a strong reminder of this. The "crisis of faith" can occur with individuals in politics, governments, or even with the entire political system, as seen in Nida Poll, where more and more Thais feel disillusioned with politics. This has led to a collective feeling of "bored with red, frustrated with orange, and rejecting blue," with no clear party to support in the upcoming elections.

Political despair

The statistics on political despair from a recent poll show that 41.91% of respondents are completely hopeless, while 34.19% are somewhat hopeless. This means around 76% of the population feels disillusioned, leaving only 24% with hope.

The significant number of people who are despondent—three out of four—should not be underestimated, as only 2.98% have the most hope, and 20.92% have some hope (according to the 'Nida Poll: Public Discontent with MPs, Hopelessness Towards Both Opposition and Government Parties' in Thairath Online, August 17, 2025)."

The fact that 76% of people feel hopeless indicates a growing "crisis of faith" in Thai politics, and it reminds us of the “anti-politician” sentiments seen in Indonesia, where public dissatisfaction has fuelled riots. Thai politicians might think such unrest could not happen in Thailand.

As for Thailand, predicting how this fire of disillusionment will spread is not easy. It’s uncertain whether the public’s frustration with the "three colours" will lead to demands for a "fourth colour," such as "green."

Although calling for a return to the old non-systematic politics in Thailand may not be the best solution, we cannot ignore the fact that 42.46% of the population wants the "former coup leader" back (With 26.88% supporting Pheu Thai PM candidate Chaikasem Nitisiri and 18.79% backing Bhumjaithai candidate Anutin Charnvirakul, according to the Thairath Poll.)

Such a response cannot be interpreted in any other way than as a reflection of psychological dissatisfaction with the current political system. The public feels they have little hope in the political future and sees no way out of the "big fire" that is currently burning through Thai society.

Therefore, from the issues surrounding the "Cambodian uncle" in the audio clip to the "five major fires" engulfing Thai society today, it remains uncertain whether the politics of the "Thai uncle" or "the politics of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO)" will make a return to Bangkok.

We can only hope that the 76% despair reflected in the Nida Poll will not become a factor in bringing back non-systematic politics.

Perhaps the best solution is to allow Thai politics to evolve naturally within the parliamentary system. This would give Thai society the opportunity to learn and develop in a way that strengthens Thailand’s democracy for the future.

In the past, we have seldom given the parliamentary system the chance to grow. Meanwhile, the ideal democratic stage has often been a mere dream, while in reality, the political stage has been dominated by politicians of all colours and factions, who have not given much hope to the lives of the people in the present day.

A challenging future

However, the pressing issue without an immediate answer for Thai society is how we can collectively extinguish the major fires within the current political context. The inability to see a clear future has led to an alarming rise in the despair rate, reaching 76%.

The 76% figure from the Nida Poll signals that Thai society is in an era of political despair like never before. Yet, one can't help but worry: If society is consumed by hopelessness, how will we move forward in the future?