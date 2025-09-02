People’s Party members weigh in on who to support for new Prime Minister vote

The People’s Party (PPLE) is moving forward with efforts to engage its members, inviting them to share their views on the upcoming vote for a new Prime Minister, after the party’s MP meeting on September 1 failed to reach a conclusion on whether to back a candidate from Pheu Thai or Bhumjaithai.

Chutiphong Pipoppinyo, PPLE MP for Rayong, posted on Facebook on Tuesday, stating that party members will receive an SMS containing a survey asking who the party should vote for as Prime Minister.

The SMS message encourages members to reflect on their perspectives, contributing to the party’s decision-making and shaping its future direction. Many members have also commented on posts shared across Facebook pages, with some confirming they have completed the survey, while others expressed concern, saying they feel “worried on behalf of the People’s Party” because they are unsure which side to support. Some members even suggested not voting for any party at all.

The feedback collected from party members will be considered in forthcoming party meetings to determine the PPLE’s stance on the parliamentary vote for Prime Minister, highlighting the ongoing challenge of reconciling differing opinions within the party.