People’s Party still undecided on Prime Minister vote, awaits member input for final decision

Parit Wacharasindhu, party-list MP and spokesperson for the People’s Party (PPLE), on Tuesday provided an update on the party’s decision-making process regarding the new Prime Minister. He confirmed that the party has yet to reach a conclusion, as they are still gathering opinions from all sides, including MP meetings, consultations with local networks, and feedback from over 100,000 party members nationwide via online channels. As of now, more than 10,000 responses have been received.

Parit emphasised that the best solution for the country is the dissolution of the House and holding early elections. He urged Phumtham Wechayachai, the acting Prime Minister, to use his powers to return power to the people. If no action is taken, the People’s Party will proceed with the Prime Minister vote under the party’s three key conditions, which will serve as a framework leading to an election, he said.

The PPLE had earlier announced that it would support a PM candidate under the following three conditions: