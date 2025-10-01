Competing for growth in a changing world: Lessons for Thai businesses

Technology delivers value only when people are prepared

Cloud and data platforms provide flexibility, and AI can create efficiencies, but their impact depends on governance and workforce readiness. Yet systems often remain fragmented, and employees lack the skills to use new tools effectively. The lesson: investing in technology without investing in people leads to fragility, not resilience. From the start, leaders must align digital adoption with strategy, build team capabilities, and embed security and compliance into design.

Decisive leadership turns disruption into renewal

Periods of disruption amplify the need for decisive leadership. Making tough decisions quickly is often more cost-effective than delay or avoidance. Workforce strategies must go beyond short-term fixes to prepare for future growth, ensuring organisations stay agile enough to turn disruption into renewal.

Beyond expansion: disciplined, synergy-driven deals

Mergers and acquisitions continue to drive growth, but the approach is now more cautious and data-driven. This shift is reflected in investment strategies with more appetite for joint ventures and strategic partnerships, but with extended deal timelines. The focus has shifted from pure expansion to disciplined value creation, with due diligence driven by advanced analytics and technology.

Taken together, these lessons point to a clear conclusion: resilience is not about waiting for stability to return. It is about redefining how we compete in times of uncertainty. For Thai businesses, the opportunity lies in using this moment of transition to reposition themselves for long-term advantage — whether by finding new partners, exploring untapped markets, or rethinking how value is created. The choices made now will determine not only the future of individual companies but also the competitiveness of Thai business in the global economy.

