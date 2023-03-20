The Democrat Party expects to hold primary voting in order to field candidates in all 400 constituencies in the upcoming general election.
Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit said on Friday that he expected no problem after the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday announced the boundaries of all 400 constituencies for the next general election tentatively scheduled for May 7.
“The Democrat Party accepts all rules for the upcoming election. We just need to make some adjustments for the change in number of MPs due to the new constituency zoning. Other parties are doing the same,” said Jurin after a campaign in Sakon Nakhon province on Friday.
The new MPs election act increased the number of constituencies from 350 to 400.
The Democrat leader added that the party would soon proceed with its primary vote, a process to select candidates to contest for the House of Representatives seats in each constituency.
He confirmed that the party would be contesting for all seats — 400 constituency MPs and 100 party-list MPs.
Jurin said the party had just finalised the list of candidates for the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, which will have one more MP due to new constituency zoning. “We are deciding when to make a public announcement,” he said.