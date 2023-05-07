Thai Voices: Hopes and Expectations for Upcoming Electionsbackground-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, May 16, 2023
SUNDAY, May 07, 2023

Thai Voices: Hopes and Expectations for Upcoming Elections

We’re at Siam Paragaon today for the advanced voting before the general election to hear from Thais of all walks of life about their thoughts on the upcoming elections and what they hope to see for the future of the country. There's a sense of excitement and a desire for change as many express their hopes for greater transparency, accountability, and democratic principles in the political sphere. Hear their voices and join the conversation on the future of Thailand.

