Thailand's tourism in aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic:The story of Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel | Business Story EP.30

The 5-star Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel redefines luxury in Bangkok's heart .Announced its readiness to support travel appointments following Thailand's reopening with a charm hotel located in a prime location, providing standard services under the Marriott group, and ready to play a role in driving Thailand's tourism destination onto the global map.

Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

Bangkok, Thai capital voted Best Leisure City in the Asia-Pacific’ from Business Traveller Asia-Pacific readers and Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 also include Bangkok at No. 4 on ‘Best Cities in the World.’

Mr. Rattapol Ratthaphothiwat

General Manager

Mr. Rattapol Ratthaphothiwat is a General Manager since September 2022. He is in charge of regulating the hotel’s overall operations and business strategy to ensure that they accurately reflect Renaissance brand alignment and embark on positioning towards reaching the hotel’s goals. Prior to joining Marriott International over 12 years ago and He continues to lead the Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel from covid-19 pandemic to welcoming tourists from around the world.