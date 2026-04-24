More than a school: Meet the pioneers of Dulwich College Bangkok

Before the first bell rings this August 2026, the foundation of Dulwich College Bangkok is already being laid—not in brick and mortar, but through its people. At a private gathering in Bang Na, the school’s "pioneer families" met for the first time, transforming a school launch into the birth of a living community.



Opening its first phase with Nursery through to Year Seven, this institution carries 400 years of heritage from London alongside a distinctly modern ambition. The campus, currently under construction, breaks the mould of conventional design. Inspired by the flow of a traditional Thai village, every space is flooded with natural light and built around one uncompromising principle: children come first.



Meet Head of College Thomas Banyard—who relocated his own family across the world for this project—and Head of Primary Mark Verde, a veteran of thirty years in global education. Together, they reveal why the next generation deserves more than just academic success; they deserve to be confident, humble, and ready for a future that has yet to be imagined.



Watch now to see the future of learning in the heart of Bangkok.