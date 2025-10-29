CP scholarships: building opportunity, shaping the future

The CP Scholarship Programme reflects the group’s commitment to advancing education and empowering young Thais. Over the years, more than 6,800 scholarships have been granted to students with good academic performance and conduct but limited financial means — without any binding obligations.



The ceremony was filled with pride and inspiration, with Teerakiat Jaroensettasin, vice chairman of the CP Scholarship Administration Committee, presiding, and Suphachai Chearavanont, CP’s chief executive officer, presenting certificates and sharing words of encouragement.



Every step taken by CP scholars represents the group’s pride and belief that education is not merely about learning, but about opening doors to a brighter future for every Thai youth.