Neighbour of nursery shooter describes how she escaped deadly rampage | The Nation

A neighbour of the shooter responsible for Thursday’s mass killing in Nong Bua Lamphu has described how she and her children escaped his deadly rampage.
The shooter sought more victims as he travelled back from the nursery to his house, where killed his wife and child before turning the gun on himself.
The neighbour tells of what happened when she heard news of the massacre while at home with her four children.