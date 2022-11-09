Sepp Blatter, the president of FIFA when Qatar was awarded the 2022 World Cup hosting rights in 2010, has told Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger "Qatar is a mistake," adding that "the choice was bad."
In his first major interview since being acquitted in July of financial misconduct at FIFA
86-year-old Blatter told Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger that Qatar is
"too small. Football and the World Cup are too big for that."
Blatter also repeated his claim that an expected US victory swung towards Qatar following pressure from the then-UEFA president Michel Platini
"It was a bad choice. And I was responsible for that as president at the time," said Blatter
who has long said he voted for the United States The decision to award the World Cup to Qatar has been marked by controversy from allegations of corruption to concerns over human rights and working conditions for construction workers