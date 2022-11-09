Pep slams 'crazy' EPL return so soon after World Cup

"What can I say? I think everyone is agree the word that you use (ridiculous) and, adapt," said Guardiola.

"Long time I accept what it is, everything. So in Germany they start 20 January the first game after World Cup, we start 25 December."

Pep said On how teams may cope with fixture congestion following the World Cup

"I think the target of all the clubs will be the amount of energy you spend in the training sessions to be perfect. So I had the feeling that it will be just sauna massage, sauna massage to recover the players, recover of the players, recover to the players to the next game, next game, next game. So it's crazy, it's a lot of games, a lot for the players. For me, not a problem because now I have two weeks off and after we make a pre-season, a small one in Abu Dhabi. And after come back here. But for the players is too much."