Asia’s largest entertainment content marketplace, "FILMART and EntertainmentPulse", is back after three years of virtual presentation. This year, it has brought together more than 7,300 top entertainment leaders from 41 countries, along with 700 exhibitors from 30 nations and regions.
Asia’s largest entertainment content marketplace, "FILMART and EntertainmentPulse", is back after three years of virtual presentation. This year, it has brought together more than 7,300 top entertainment leaders from 41 countries, along with 700 exhibitors from 30 nations and regions.