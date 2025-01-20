'Will You Marry Monk?’: an amusing rom-com of love taboo

Get ready for a laugh-out-loud romantic comedy with a unique twist! 'Will You Marry Monk?,’ a highly anticipated Thai film, will hit cinemas on March 6, co-produced by five major Thai production companies: Transformation Film, Black Dragon Entertainment, Nation Group (Thailand), Prakotkarndee, and Gear Head.



The story centres on Luang Phi Pae (played by Pae Arak), a serious and disciplined Thai Buddhist monk. His life takes an unexpected turn when he receives news from his sister Aom (newcomer Aom Kornaphat), who lives in Japan and is getting married. Luang Phi Pae travels to Japan to attend the wedding, bringing along his temple layman Ta Song (Jaturong Mokjok) and a mischievous group of young temple students: Ueng (Jack Chaleumpol) and Tode (Ohm Thanapak).



Upon arriving in Japan, Luang Phi Pae discovers a shocking twist — Aom’s fiancé is Monk Chin (Fei Patara), a Japanese monk with a mysterious past as a former gangster. While a monk and laywoman marrying is not forbidden by Buddhist tradition, it’s still considered a social taboo. Believing the marriage to be a mistake, Luang Phi Pae is determined to stop the wedding, leading to a series of funny and heartwarming cultural clashes and comedic misadventures.



The film’s teaser, launched recently, has already generated excitement with its quirky premise and strong ensemble cast. Pae Arak and Fei-Patara bring their monk roles to life, while the addition of the young, mischievous temple kids adds another layer of humour to the story.



‘Will You Marry Monk?’ promises to be an entertaining mix of comedy, romance, and cultural exploration. Don't miss this heartwarming film when it arrives in theatres on March 6!