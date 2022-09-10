King Charles vows to serve his nation as Britain mourns late queen
Charles, who raced to be by the side of the queen at her Scottish home on Thursday (September 8), traveled back to London with his wife Camilla, now Queen Consort, before meeting the prime minister and making the televised statement.
"As the queen did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself throughout the remaining time God grants me to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," King Charles said.
The death of the queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, has drawn condolences from around the world.