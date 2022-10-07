US reviews Saudi ties after Opec+ announces huge slash in oil production

"As for the relationship [with Riyadh] going forward, we're reviewing a number of response options. We're consulting closely with Congress," Blinken said at a news conference in Lima alongside his Peruvian counterpart.

He did not specify what steps Washington was considering.

Democratic President Joe Biden's administration has been mulling a response after the Opec+ oil producers, which include Russia, agreed on Wednesday to slash production.

Democrats in the US Congress called on Thursday to slash the sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia. Some lawmakers question Washington's security ties with Riyadh, angered by civilian deaths in Saudi-led military operations in Yemen as well as alleged human rights abuses.

Biden's administration is worried that decreased oil output could push up the price of petrol right before the November 8 US midterm elections, when Democrats will defend their control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Biden has yet to announce what steps Washington might take in response to the cuts. Blinken told the press in Peru that Washington would not do anything that infringes upon its interests.