Charting new pathways inspired by the Bio-Circular-Green Economy

Third, it continuously reminds us that inclusive and active participation is important. The BCG economy naturally involves the active participation of stakeholders, even across borders. Within this context, the growing role of the private sector must be emphasized. In fact, the International Energy Agency highlighted that around 70 per cent of the USD 3.9 trillion global clean energy investment required to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 needs to come from private investment, underscoring the need for low-cost financing. But participation also includes the broader community (e.g., sectoral coalitions, civil society, and government). In other words, BCG economy solutions require a whole-of-society approach.



However, the success of BCG economy solutions depends on our support for its key drivers: the regulatory environment; technology and innovation; and stakeholder participation.



We can support these key drivers by addressing their challenges. For example, a common issue in the regulatory environment is policy silos, which are formed when communication and coordination among policymakers are weak. Applying BCG economy principles of inclusive and active participation would strengthen institutions by connecting policymaking and policy-enforcing entities, thereby promoting good governance. This could take the form of regular channels for coordination and idea-sharing across agencies, or sound regulatory instruments such as carbon budgeting and ex-ante environmental impact assessments, or even an economy-wide coordinating strategy, among others.



Another way to support the BCG economy’s key drivers is by leveraging international cooperation and collaboration. There is reasonable value in creating networks that connect multiple stakeholders across economies. Apec itself, as a regional forum, can incubate new ideas and advance discussions on BCG economy solutions. Much of this work will be done in 2022 under the host year of Thailand, which has made promoting the BCG economy its flagship priority.



At the end of the day, everyone plays a key role in resolving climate change. Policymakers, academia, businesses, civil society organizations, the youth, and other stakeholders can jointly contribute to ensuring that Apec can chart new pathways inspired by the BCG economy and secure a future where succeeding generations can live better.

Sylwyn Calizo Jr.



Sylwyn Calizo Jr. is a researcher for the Apec Policy Support Unit and author of the policy brief, “Charting New Pathways for Apec: A Sustainable Future Inspired by the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy.”