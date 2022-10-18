UN chief calls for urgent global action on poverty eradication

"As we mark the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, we face a harsh truth: the world is moving backward," he said in a video message played at an event to mark the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, which falls on Oct. 17.

COVID-19 plunged millions of people into poverty, setting back more than four years of hard-won progress. Inequalities are widening. National and household economies are battered by job losses, skyrocketing food and energy prices, and the gathering shadows of a global recession, he said.

At the same time, the climate crisis and raging conflicts are causing immense suffering, with the poorest people bearing the brunt. Developing countries are being squeezed dry, and denied access to resources and debt relief to invest in recovery and growth. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are being pushed far out of reach, he added.

The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is a wake-up call to the world, said Guterres. This year's theme, "Dignity for all in practice," must be a rallying cry for urgent global action: action to invest in people-centered solutions -- from health and decent work, to gender equality, social protection, and transformed food and education systems; action to transform a morally bankrupt global financial system and ensure access to financing and debt relief for all countries; action to support developing countries as they transition from planet-killing fossil fuels to renewable energy and job-creating green economies; action to end conflicts, heal geopolitical divisions and pursue peace; and action to achieve the SDGs.

