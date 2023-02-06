Single-use plastics productions still on the rise

Andrew Forrest AO, Chairman of Minderoo Foundation, said: "The fossil-fuel giants aren't tackling the problem of plastics - it's the opposite, they're making even more of a product that threatens our people and planet.

"We need a fundamentally different approach that turns the tap off on new plastic production. We need a 'polymer premium' on every kilogram of plastic polymer made from fossil fuel. We need financial incentives that encourage reuse and recycling and the building of new, critical infrastructure.

"If you're investing in polymer producers right now when there isn't a polymer premium in place, then your hands are covered in the blood of the destruction of nature."

Among the report's key recommendations is a stark call for investors and financial institutions to use engagement, proxy voting and divestment strategies to pressure petrochemical companies to build new fossil fuel-based polymer production facilities.

"This comprehensive report provides a useful benchmark for embarking on plastic and climate-related research and shareholder engagement efforts," said Casey Clark, President and Chief Investment Officer of Rockefeller Asset Management. "Investors, regulatory bodies, and civil society have emphasised the need to reduce plastic consumption, increase waste management efforts, and transition to 'circular' modes of living. Even with that backdrop, the global intake of raw virgin materials and single-use plastics continues to rise."