Two hearts united against breast cancer | The Nation

Make this Valentine’s Day memorable and meaningful by giving your loved ones the true gift of love, caring and good health. Here we learn firsthand what true love means from a couple that has been together for 30 years and is still going strong. We meet Khunying Finola Chatamra, honorary adviser to the Queen Sirikit Centre for Breast Cancer (QSCBC) Foundation, and the foundation’s director, her husband Dr. Kris Chatamra MD. They have dedicated their lives to raising awareness and helping underprivileged patients in Thailand. The couple have worked closely and shared their vision, passion, love and care not just for themselves, but also others through the ups and downs of three decades together.