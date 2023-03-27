Netanyahu sacks defence minister, sparking mass protests

The turmoil comes at a key moment in the passage of the legislation with a bill giving the executive more control over the appointment of judges expected to be brought for ratification this week in the Knesset, where Netanyahu and his allies control 64 out of 120 seats.

But how - or even whether - that as yet-unscheduled vote will proceed has been thrown into question by the wave of protest sparked by Gallant's removal and the deepening splits within the coalition.

No comment on Israel as Biden returns to White House

US President Joe Biden returned to the White House Sunday hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked Defence Minister, triggering mass protests.

As news of the dismissal spread, tens of thousands of protesters, many waving blue and white Israeli flags, took to the streets late at night across the country. Crowds gathered outside Netanyahu's home in Jerusalem, at one point breaching a security cordon.

NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson issued a statement saying: "We are deeply concerned by today's developments out of Israel, which further underscore the urgent need for compromise. As the President recently discussed with Prime Minister Netanyahu, democratic values have always been and must remain a hallmark of the US-Israel relationship."

In announcing Gallant's dismissal, Netanyahu's office did not name a replacement nor give any other details. "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided this evening to dismiss Defence Minister Yoav Gallant," it said.

Shortly afterwards, Gallant, 64, wrote on Twitter: "The state of Israel’s security has always been and will always be my life's mission."

Reuters