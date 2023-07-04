South Korean Police look into 193 cases of ‘ghost children,’ 11 confirmed dead

While the Suwon case is still under probe, another unregistered baby boy born in September last year was found dead and buried in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, in the same period. A woman in her 20s was also arrested for letting her newborn starve to death.

In another case, a woman in her 20s residing in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, was booked by the police on charges of handing over her newborn baby to an unidentified person she had met via social media immediately after giving birth in December 2021.

Busan Metropolitan Police also said Tuesday that it is investigating a woman for allegedly abandoning her baby in the hills around her house after giving birth in February 2015.

Meanwhile, a June report released by the Board of Audit and Inspection found that at least 2,236 newborn babies recorded born in medical institutions were unregistered between 2015 and 2022.

Currently, only parents are obliged to register their child’s birth to the government within a month after birth.

But recently, the National Assembly passed a revision to the Act on Registration of Family Relations requiring workers at medical institutions to report newborns to local administrations within 14 days of birth to prevent them from going unregistered. The revision will take effect one year after promulgation.

Park Jun-hee

The Korean Herald

Asia News Network