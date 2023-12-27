Foreign workers in S. Korea reach all-time high of 1 million

According to the data compiled by Statistics Korea, the number of people with foreign nationalities who have jobs here reached 923,000 as of May this year, jumping 10% per year to hit a record high.

By nationality, ethnic Koreans with Chinese nationality constituted the largest number at 35.3%, followed by the Vietnamese at 11.3% and other Chinese at 4.9%.

The data also showed that most foreign workers have jobs at small companies, while few get into large companies.

Of all foreign workers in South Korea, 78.8% worked at companies with fewer than 50 employees, whereas 18.1% held jobs at companies with 50-299 employees. The percentage of workers of foreign nationality who had jobs at large companies -- defined as those with more than 300 employees -- came to only 3%.