Korean defence firms aim big in US market

Hanwha Aerospace on Thursday announced that it completed a field test of its multipurpose unmanned ground vehicle, Arion-SMET, with the US Army and Marine Corps in Hawaii in December. It was the first time a Korean UGV developer had taken part in the US Defense Department’s foreign comparative testing.

“Arion-SMET’s participation in the US FCT program is evidence of its potential success and its position as a strong contender in the UGV markets of the US and other countries in the future,” said Seo Young-woo, executive vice president of Hanwha Aerospace’s land systems business group.

In the wake of the FCT participation, Hanwha Aerospace plans to compete for the US Army’s small multipurpose equipment transport program as well.

Korea Aerospace Industries has been building up its resume to win the US Air Force’s tactical trainer project and the US Navy’s advanced tactical trainer project to acquire 500 units of light combat aircraft starting in 2024. To that end, KAI joined hands with US defence giant Lockheed Martin to develop an upgraded version of the FA-50, the Korean company’s light combat aircraft. If KAI wins the project, it could be worth over $35 billion.