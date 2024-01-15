China urges Japan against sending wrong signals on Taiwan

After the announcement of the election results in the Taiwan region on Saturday, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa openly expressed congratulations to the Taiwan region's new "president-elect" Lai Ching-te.

"Such actions severely interfere with China's internal affairs, seriously violate the One-China principle, and go against the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan", a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Japan said on Sunday.

"We strongly express our dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to this, and have officially lodged solemn representation with the Japanese side".

The spokesperson emphasized that Taiwan is part of China, and the elections in the Taiwan region are China's internal affairs.