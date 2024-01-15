AI will transform the global economy; let’s make sure it benefits humanity

We are on the brink of a technological revolution that could jumpstart productivity, boost global growth, and raise incomes around the world. Yet it could also replace jobs and deepen inequality.

The rapid advance of artificial intelligence has captivated the world, causing both excitement and alarm and raising important questions about its potential impact on the global economy.

The net effect is difficult to foresee, as AI will ripple through economies in complex ways. What we can say with some confidence is that we will need to come up with a set of policies to safely leverage the vast potential of AI for the benefit of humanity.

Reshaping the Nature of Work

In a new analysis, IMF staff examine the potential impact of AI on the global labour market, many studies have predicted the likelihood that jobs will be replaced by AI, yet we know that, in many cases, AI is likely to complement human work, the IMF analysis captures both of these forces.

The findings are striking: almost 40% of global employment is exposed to AI, historically, automation and information technology have tended to affect routine tasks, but one of the things that sets AI apart is its ability to impact high-skilled jobs.

As a result, advanced economies face greater risks from AI but also more opportunities to leverage its benefits compared with emerging markets and developing economies.