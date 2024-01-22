North Korea ready to welcome Putin’s state visit

If the summit in Pyongyang goes ahead, Putin will be reciprocating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to the Vostochny Spaceport in Russia’s Far East, which took place in September. For the head of state of Russia, it would mark his first North Korea trip in 24 years.

South Korean authorities are wary of Russia expanding its military and economic support to North Korea, including the transfer of technologies for building strategic weapons.

The authorities in Seoul suspect Russian aid to be behind North Korea’s successful launch of its first spy satellite in November.

Russia is believed to have provided North Korea with space technology in exchange for weapons.

Since the Pyongyang trip by Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defence minister, in July 2023, North Korea has continued to ship arms munitions such as artillery shells, anti-tank weapons and portable anti-aircraft missiles.