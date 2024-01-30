Nobel laureate Yunus charged in embezzlement case

Dhaka, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today approved the charge sheet against Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and 13 others in a case filed over misappropriating about Tk 25 crore of Grameen Telecom Workers’ Profit Participation Fund.

Prof Yunus is the chairman of the company.

The charge sheet is likely to be submitted before the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge’s Court of Dhaka tomorrow, Investigation Officer Gulshan Anwar Prodhan, deputy director of ACC, told The Daily Star.

On May 30 last year, Gulshan filed the case against Prof Yunus and 12 others with its integrated district office in Dhaka.