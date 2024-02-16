Prabowo's China policy: Analysts foresee pragmatism prevailing over nationalism

Yet after he was appointed defence minister later that year, Prabowo was criticised for being too soft on China. At that time, dozens of Chinese fishing vessels encroached into Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone in the Natuna Sea a territory also claimed by China.

Prabowo had called for handling the situation in a “relaxed” manner, adding that “China is a friendly nation”. This drew criticism from his former political allies, even as Indonesia sent warships and fighter jets to the area. Defence ties were later strengthened when he met his Chinese counterparts on multiple visits, most recently in 2023.

Will Prabowo, who has claimed victory following the Feb 14 presidential election with around 60% of the vote based on unofficial quick counts, take a stronger and more nationalistic stance towards China, or strike a more conciliatory tone in favour of flourishing economic ties?

Analysts said Prabowo, 72, is expected to continue with the economic and foreign policies of Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi. The latter’s tacit endorsement of his former political rival played a key role in securing Prabowo’s election victory.

Former Indonesian ambassador to China Sugeng Rahardjo told The Straits Times that he expects relations between Indonesia and China to continue to strengthen, based on the “strong foundation” established over the past 10 years by Widodo, who has good personal relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He noted that Mr Prabowo and his running mate, Widodo’s son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, have emphasised during their campaign that they will continue policies implemented by Mr Widodo, who remains President until Oct 20.