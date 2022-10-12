background-defaultbackground-default
At least 100 may have been killed as floods ravage Venezuelan city

WEDNESDAY, October 12, 2022

Hundreds of Venezuelans roamed the streets of the small town of Las Tejerias on Tuesday, digging and searching for missing relatives amid a rising death toll from devastating weekend floods that swept through the town about 67km southwest of the capital Caracas, leaving many wondering where they will live.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said 43 people had been confirmed killed in the disaster, while President Nicolas Maduro said earlier on state television that as many as 100 may have died. Some 56 people were still reported missing, Maduro said.

A local, Nataly Matos, is still searching for her mum. The last time Matos heard from her, her mum had called to say she was drowning in her kitchen.

Matos said she and her friends are checking in hospitals and dispensaries, as she posted pictures of her mother on social media networks, with no news yet.

Though electricity and cellphone coverage have been restored to the town of 73,000 people, it remains without running water, according to Reuters witnesses.

The floods carried mud, rocks, trees and other debris into the town in Venezuela's Aragua state, destroying houses and businesses.

Rescue personnel works in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, which was hit by devastating floods following heavy rain, Venezuela, October 11, 2022.

Government officials who visited Las Tejerias promised to help rebuild all the houses and businesses affected.

More than 1,000 homes were destroyed or damaged, officials said on Monday

Reuters

 

