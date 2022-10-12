At least 100 may have been killed as floods ravage Venezuelan city

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said 43 people had been confirmed killed in the disaster, while President Nicolas Maduro said earlier on state television that as many as 100 may have died. Some 56 people were still reported missing, Maduro said.

A local, Nataly Matos, is still searching for her mum. The last time Matos heard from her, her mum had called to say she was drowning in her kitchen.

Matos said she and her friends are checking in hospitals and dispensaries, as she posted pictures of her mother on social media networks, with no news yet.

Though electricity and cellphone coverage have been restored to the town of 73,000 people, it remains without running water, according to Reuters witnesses.

The floods carried mud, rocks, trees and other debris into the town in Venezuela's Aragua state, destroying houses and businesses.