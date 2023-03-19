At least 13 deaths reported after 6.8 quake shakes Ecuador

The quake, which the US Geological Survey (USGS) measured at magnitude 6.8, struck at a depth of 66.4 km (41.3 miles) about 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) from the city of Balao in the province of Guayas.

The presidency's communication agency said that the quake left 11 people dead in the province of El Oro and two fatalities in Azuay province. More than 120 people were injured.

The agency said at least seven homes were destroyed, while 50 more were damaged. Around 20 educational buildings and more than 30 health centres were also affected and multiple roadways were blocked by landslides caused by the earthquake. The Santa Rosa airport suffered minor damage but remained in operation.