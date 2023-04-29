'A place where I can be vulnerable' - New Yorkers try nude dinner event

"And all of a sudden, it was like this fear that you have is so irrational that it doesn't matter, and you are powerful enough and strong enough to, like, go through this, and take on the next opportunity that comes your way because you are, you have the strength, and the only reason why you're saying 'no' is because you're scared. And so that was really nice."

Everyone who participated in Friday's event first had to apply on the event's website and go through a screening process "in order to ensure the safety and comfort of all attendees," according to organisers.

"A lot of times people are nervous," said Max. "People are coming in for the first time to experience nudity in a group, and so it's important that we have different facilitators to come in to help people feel more comfortable."

On Friday, there was a person present who looked for any signs of discomfort and stepped in when she saw anything that needed to be corrected.

Ritu Saheb decided to take part in the event, because she wanted to regain confidence in her body while going through menopause.

"Obviously, there is a need for it, and that's why we have so many women here," said Saheb. "There's so much pressure out there, on the street, the way you dress, the way you look. But there is no pressure in this room. So, I think it's a very positive experience. And I hope to see this movement sort of grow more."

Reuters