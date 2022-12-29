'Ukraine war,' 'pandemic,' 'falling off the beam' - Times Sq bids '22 good riddance

The annual "Good Riddance Day" at the crossroads of the world was being marked for the 16th annual year.

And as is customary, participants were encouraged to write down the year's unpleasant memories to be thrown away. In years past, shredders and incinerators have been brought into the event for disposal of the slips of paper. But this year participants were asked to "trash" the message, and then "bash" a punching bag before running a "dash" through an obstacle course put in place.

This year's event also had a new sponsor, Netspend, which provided gift cards ranging from $30 ( 1,041 baht ) to $500 (17,357 baht )for event participants.

"We wanted to have a little bit more of a positive spin on it," said TJ Wickham, of the Times Square Alliance. The event was also hosted once again by actor, Jonathan Bennett.

The annual "Good Riddance Day" comes as concern remains in place for a pandemic still seeing new variants, a reality addressed by many participants.

But Covid-19 also made way for other top global concerns for event participants including the war in Ukraine, poverty and single-use plastics.