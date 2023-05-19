Colombian president deletes tweet, says missing children in jungle still missing

The children have been missing since May 1, when the plane they were travelling in crashed in a thick jungle.

On Wednesday (May 17), Petro said in the now-deleted Twitter message that the children, aged 13, 9 and 4, as well as an 11-month-old baby, had been found alive thanks to arduous searching by members of the armed forces.

"I have decided to delete the tweet because it hasn't been possible to confirm the information provided by the (child welfare agency)," he said, adding that searches were ongoing.