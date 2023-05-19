Mexico rescues 49 migrants kidnapped from bus

The migrants were found in several groups in the central state of San Luis Potosi and the neighbouring state of Nuevo Leon to the north, including about 30 people early on Thursday, Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval said.

Several hundred members of Mexico's armed forces had participated in the search, and Sandoval said they would look for any remaining migrants, as well as the bus drivers. The total busload was estimated to be about 50 people.