Crews searching for Titanic submersible detect sounds - US Coast Guard

The newly relocated searches by ROV (remotely operated vehicles) came up empty handed but will continue, the Coast Guard said. The statements did not detail the nature or extent of the sounds that were detected, or how they were picked up.

The Titan, operated by U.S.-based OceanGate Expeditions, was built to stay underwater for 96 hours, according to its specifications - giving the five people aboard until Thursday (June 22) morning before air runs out.