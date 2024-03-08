A timeline of Haiti’s gang violence and how the country got to where it is

March 1 — Henry signs an agreement with Kenya to deploy 1,000 police officers to the Caribbean nation to combat gang violence, a painstaking process delayed by a court that ruled the deployment unconstitutional.

March 2 — Gangs in Haiti continue to carry out attacks, this time storming two of the country’s biggest prisons and freeing more than 4,000 inmates. It prompts police to urgently appeal for help as they say security forces are overwhelmed.

March 3 — Haiti’s government declares a state of emergency and a nighttime curfew, hoping to control the explosion of violence.

March 4 — Heavily armed gangs try to seize control of Haiti’s main international airport, shutting down flights and fueling chaos as Prime Minister Ariel Henry remains out of the country following a trip to Kenya. It prompts many in Haiti to wonder where their leader is.

March 5 — Henry lands in Puerto Rico after gang leader Chérizier effectively declares war on him. The prime minister was on a charter flight destined for the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, but the flight was diverted after the country announced it was suspending air traffic with Haiti.

March 6 — With embattled Henry still locked out of his country, Haitian politicians begin to form alliances and vie for power. Henry faces increasing pressures to resign from both within Haiti and internationally.

March 7 — Haiti remains paralyzed as gangs have continued their rampage. The country extends its nighttime curfew and state of emergency measures. Meanwhile, the country’s leader Henry stays silent while he travels the world and attempts to negotiate a way back into his country, something that appears increasingly unlikely.

