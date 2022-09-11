Crossing the border for a quick Thai food fix
For Malaysians, Hat Yai is irresistible – especially during the weekends. Go to the immigration office in the border town of Bukit Kayu Hitam and you will find hordes of Malaysian travellers queuing up, waiting to enter Thailand.
Lorry driver Nazron Ahmad, 36, said was thrilled to take his family for a short break “after what felt like ages”.
“It’s been two years since we went across to Thailand,” he said on Friday.
Nazron’s nine-member “entourage” included his wife, their two children, a brother-in-law and other relatives.
“We plan to eat to our heart’s content,” he said, adding that the Khlong Hae floating market was on their itinerary as well.
As for health precautions, Nazron said they would all mask up when sharing spaces with strangers.
Rahimi Mohd Hanizam and Nor Eryanie Rizuan, both 24, said they were excited about the trip too.
It would be Rahimi’s first time in Thailand, though he has heard many stories from his wife about her holidays there.
“I can’t wait to take my husband there. It is a food haven,” Nor Eryanie said.
Before the pandemic, Nor Eryanie said she would cross the border at least five times every year with her friends.
The couple, who work as factory operators, said they would keep their masks on in public.
“It has become a way of life for us to have our faces covered,” Rahimi said.
A beautician, who wished to be known only as Mok, said she and her family had driven all the way from Ipoh.
“My last trip was three years ago. I used to go once a year,” she said, adding that she was keen to savour the food there.
“Even though we get to eat Thai food in Malaysia, it is not the same as having the real thing in Thailand,” said Mok, 38, who brought along her three children aged five, 10 and 12.
On the Thai side of the border, shops lining the streets at the crossing are seeing their business pick up again.
Kit Tomas, 60, who runs a snack shop right after the border crossing, said business is finally on the mend.
“It is still not back to what it was in 2019, but customers from all over Malaysia usually stop to buy something before they head home.”
He said the location of his shop, which was right at the end before the immigration point, meant that people tend to stop by if they wanted to get more snacks.
“Business is definitely picking up. Now, we can see people heading over to Thailand in busloads,” said Kit, who has been running his shop for the past 40 years.
Suraiya Mawarttee, 43, who sells the popular Thai delicacy of mango with sticky rice, said business has picked up since April when the border reopened.
“Malaysians have been making their way here since then. They stop over here before they make the 45-minute drive to Hat Yai. And on their way out of Thailand, they stop to buy from us so they can have a snack on their way home,” she said.
She acknowledged that there would be a big crowd during the school holidays, “but even on normal days, I see vans and cars packed with tourists”.
