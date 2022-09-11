Crossing the border for a quick Thai food fix

Lorry driver Nazron Ahmad, 36, said was thrilled to take his family for a short break “after what felt like ages”.

“It’s been two years since we went across to Thailand,” he said on Friday.

Nazron’s nine-member “entourage” included his wife, their two children, a brother-in-law and other relatives.

“We plan to eat to our heart’s content,” he said, adding that the Khlong Hae floating market was on their itinerary as well.

As for health precautions, Nazron said they would all mask up when sharing spaces with strangers.

Rahimi Mohd Hanizam and Nor Eryanie Rizuan, both 24, said they were excited about the trip too.

It would be Rahimi’s first time in Thailand, though he has heard many stories from his wife about her holidays there.

“I can’t wait to take my husband there. It is a food haven,” Nor Eryanie said.