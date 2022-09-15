Vietnamese rice exporters expect higher prices

Nguyen Quang Hoa, director of Duong Vu Co Ltd (Long An Province), said India has imposed a 20 per cent export tax on the grain and banned shipments of broken rice to soften domestic prices following a significant decline in production due to a poor monsoon.

The move would affect the global market for one of the most commonly eaten staple foods amid a surge in commodity prices following the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict.

It would also encourage buyers to shift to rivals such as Vietnam and Thailand, which have been struggling to increase exports and prices, he said.

“Vietnamese rice exporters are holding off on deals, expecting the price to rise.”

Nguyen Van Don, director of Viet Hung Co Ltd (Tien Giang Province), said the prices of rice of all kinds have already gone up by an average of VNĐ300 per kilo compared to before the Indian restrictions.

Nguyen Van Hieu, export director of Loc Troi Group, said shipments of the grain are also expected to increase in the remaining months' thanks largely to high demand from countries such as the Philippines, China and the EU.

The prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict has led to a shortage of wheat and escalating food prices in the EU. European and South American countries are also in the midst of production difficulties.