Trump says Iran crackdown deaths are decreasing, military action still possible

US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday (January 14) that the death toll in Iran’s crackdown on nationwide protests was decreasing, and he believed there were no plans for large-scale executions of protesters.

His comments, made during an event in the Oval Office, came amid growing concerns in the Middle East about potential US military intervention, following Trump’s repeated threats to take action on behalf of the protesters.

However, he did not dismiss the possibility of military intervention outright.

Some experts and diplomats in the region caution that a US intervention could have unintended consequences, such as suppressing the protests, intensifying the crackdown on demonstrators, and provoking Iranian missile strikes on US bases in the Middle East.

In the worst-case scenario, they warn that military action could hasten the collapse of Iran’s government, potentially sparking widespread chaos, encouraging separatist movements from minority Kurdish and Baluch groups, and leaving Iran’s nuclear and missile programs vulnerable.