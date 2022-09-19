$1 donation campaign for Preah Vihear canal to save wildlife

Davis, known to most in the Kingdom simply as Ben, was most recently digging a protective ditch in the Phnom Tnaot-Phnom Pok wildlife sanctuary in Preah Vihear province, but the project ran out of funds during the rainy season so he decided to suspend work for a while.

After hearing about this problem, the founder of the Eatame website, which is an online marketplace for local community-made goods – started up a “Let’s Play the $1 Game” campaign to help Ben complete his canals and protect Cambodia’s forests and wildlife.

Ben told The Post on September 18 that the main purpose of digging the ditches was to keep animals from eating farmers’ crops and keep them from getting caught in traps like snares or pits.

“Animals go to eat people’s crops and the people are then angry and they set traps and hunt them, so we lose a lot of wildlife, which is why we have to dig trenches and build fences in some places,” he said.

“The budget received from the Ministry of Environment is just $20,000 a year. We have already used all of that money up and we still lack about $60,000 to finish digging the canals for another 16km,” he continued.

He said that, according to their plans, they plan to dig a protective ditch with a length of 32km at a depth of 2.5m. So far they’ve dug about 16km of the planned route.

“Maybe in the dry season we will start digging again because we also have to observe what percentage of the digging is actually effective and what percentage is subsequently lost to landslides, though we have planted 13,000 bamboo trees along these canals to prevent landslides,” he said.