Heavy rains from Typhoon Noru flood houses in northern Philippines

Residents in Bulacan province were seen wading through waist-deep waters as some asked for aid like food, water and medicine after floods inundated their homes. Five rescue workers were also killed in Bulacan province, Governor Daniel Fernando told a radio station.

President Ferdinand Marcos ordered supplies to be airlifted and clean-up equipment be provided to most-affected communities.

Noru made landfall as a category 3 typhoon but weakened as it traversed land on Sunday night. The storm was headed out over the South China Sea and toward Vietnam, according to the state weather agency.

Super Typhoon Noru has weakened to a typhoon after it made its second landing in the Philippines at 20:20 Sunday, according to the Philippine National Weather Service.

Noru, the 16th typhoon of 2022, made its first landfall in Quezon Province, at the level of super typhoon.

According to the Philippine National Weather Service, Noru is the strongest typhoon affecting the Philippines so far this year. After landing, it will traverse Luzon Island, and the capital region and central Luzon will be greatly affected.

The Philippine government approved many areas to suspend work and classes on Monday.

Affected by the bad weather, at least five international flights and 44 domestic flights were cancelled at the Capital Manila International Airport.