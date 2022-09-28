S’pore’s population ageing rapidly: Nearly 1 in 5 citizens is 65 years and older

This is a spike from 11.1 per cent in 2012, said the annual Population In Brief report released on Tuesday. It was 17.6 per cent in 2021.

By 2030, around one in four citizens, or 23.8 per cent, will be aged 65 and above.

The report by the Government’s National Population and Talent Division provides an update on Singapore’s key population trends over the past year.

The median age of the citizen population rose from 42.5 years to 42.8 years between June 2021 and June 2022.

Meanwhile, the number of citizens aged 80 and above has increased by more than 70 per cent from 2012 to 132,000. They now make up 3.7 per cent of the population.

At his National Day Rally speech in August, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that the impending goods and services tax (GST) increase is necessary as Singapore’s population is ageing rapidly.

Singapore must be prepared to take better care of the elderly, including providing more medication subsidies to reduce the burden of healthcare costs on older Singaporeans and their families, he said.

All these mean that Singapore’s healthcare and social spending is increasing sharply, PM Lee added.

Similar ageing trends are seen in other Asian societies such as Japan and South Korea, which also face low fertility rates.

In 2020, the proportion of Singapore’s citizen population aged 65 and above was 17 per cent, similar to the South Korean population’s 16 per cent, but lower than that of the Japanese population at 29 per cent.

The ageing trend has been highlighted by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech in February. He said that healthcare will account for the bulk of increases in government social spending by 2030 as Singapore’s population ages.