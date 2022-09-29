Illegal ‘dental school’ raided in Malaysia

“I know it is wrong but I see many people doing it, so what’s the problem if I want to look for pocket money?” says a beautician who had her centre busted for allegedly offering illegal dentistry services and training.

Acting on The Star’s tip-off, a team of enforcers from the Health Ministry raided the beautician’s hair salon in Setapak yesterday and confiscated dental probes, dental fillings and nickel-titanium wire that is commonly used for braces.

The authorities also confiscated a desktop that has records of certificates believed to have been issued to those who came for various illegal courses including veneer, whitening drip and platelet-rich plasma injections.

Health Ministry dental officer Dr Taufik Firdaus – who acted as the lead raiding officer – said a preliminary investigation found that the beautician, who denied having any helper, was not registered with the Malaysian Dental Council.

The small cockroach-infested premises that she was operating from was also found to be unregistered. The raid took four and a half hours.

“We received a complaint … that the premises have been providing illegal dental treatments, hence we conducted our investigation before the raid.

“We found dental materials that can be used as evidence. The case will be charged under Section 4(1) of the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act,” Dr Taufik told the media after the raid.