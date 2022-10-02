129 people killed in stampede at Indonesian football match, police say

After the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya had ended, supporters from the losing team had invaded the pitch and police had fired tear gas, triggering a stampede and cases of suffocation, East Java police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.

Footage showed people rushing onto the pitch in the stadium in Malang and injured fans being carried from the stadium.

The Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 has suspended games for a week following the match that Persebaya won 3-2 and an investigation has been launched, the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) said.